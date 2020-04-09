Mayo Clinic: COVID-19 test could produce false negative results

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is announcing today the main test for detecting coronavirus may have a drawback.

According to their study, the test is very good at detecting positive cases of COVID-19, but the weakness is in detecting negative cases. That means a situation could arise where someone tests negative and has no symptoms, when really they have had coronavirus all along.

The test is called reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR. It is the most widely used way to lab test samples for coronavirus.

Emily Dunbar from CG Public Health said the county has planned for these unseen cases and they are looking toward the future with their response.

"We are going to start moving into mass vaccinations planning as soon as that gets developed. This is what we live for, we are professionals in this and we're prepared for it," said Dunbar.

Cerro Gordo County does rely on data of positive cases to plan their response, but they also allow for the fact there could be undetected cases out there.

The authors of the Mayo Clinic article are urging health care providers to strictly follow safety guidelines around patients, whether they have tested positive or negative for COVID-19.