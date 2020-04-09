Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Clinic: COVID-19 test could produce false negative results

According to a study by the Mayo Clinic, the test is excellent at detecting COVID-19, but is a little less effective at finding negative results.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 8:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic is announcing today the main test for detecting coronavirus may have a drawback.

According to their study, the test is very good at detecting positive cases of COVID-19, but the weakness is in detecting negative cases.  That means a situation could arise where someone tests negative and has no symptoms, when really they have had coronavirus all along.

The test is called reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR.  It is the most widely used way to lab test samples for coronavirus.

Emily Dunbar from CG Public Health said the county has planned for these unseen cases and they are looking toward the future with their response.

"We are going to start moving into mass vaccinations planning as soon as that gets developed. This is what we live for, we are professionals in this and we're prepared for it," said Dunbar.

Cerro Gordo County does rely on data of positive cases to plan their response, but they also allow for the fact there could be undetected cases out there.

The authors of the Mayo Clinic article are urging health care providers to strictly follow safety guidelines around patients, whether they have tested positive or negative for COVID-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Strong winds from the northwest will keep us cool
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nelson's snow track: the latest trends for the weekend

Image

My Bike Guy is essential

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/9

Image

Iowa's Day of Prayer

Image

Explaining "Herd Immunity"

Image

114 cases now in Olmsted County

Image

CDC Releases New Guidelines For Essential Workers

Image

Telehealth Visits

Image

End of Life Decisions

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast -Thursday

Community Events