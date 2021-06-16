Mayo Clinic Heritage Hall reopens

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Patients at Mayo Clinic have another reason to smile. Its Heritage Hall is finally reopened after being shut down for more than a year.

"We're here to serve the patients," says director Matthew Dacy. "When you come to us for patient care, we have a variety of amenities, art, education, history, and culture, to provide healing in the total sense. We take care of your medical needs of course but also your spiritual and emotional needs as well."

The museum is open to patients, their visitors, and Mayo Clinic's staff. During its closure, it received some upgrades like fresh paint, new exhibits, and energy-efficient lighting.

"It's a great experience. We're delighted to serve patients and the public. There are great stories to share and ways to bring history and healing to life as a service to our patients."

Mayo Clinic Heritage Hall is open Monday-Friday 8am-5pm. People can also experience the museum virtually.