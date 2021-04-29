Mayo Clinic reflects on COVID-19 testing progress, working on creating more multiplex tests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday doctors at Mayo Clinic reflecting on the progress made on COVID-19 testing in Minnesota over the last year, and addressing what's next.

It was mid-February of last year when testing for COVID-19 first began.

Within four weeks, Mayo Clinic developed the first SARS CoV-2 test in the country outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Running over 560,000 tests in southeast Minnesota, more than 35,000 of those were positive cases.

But that wasn't enough to fully meet the demand for testing. Clinical microbiology expert at Mayo Clinic Dr. Bobbi Pritt, says Mayo Clinic brought up testing from 10 different manufacturers.

“So a lot of new things - new shifts, new people, new inventions. Of course, we're still in this COVID pandemic,” she says.

Clinical virology expert at Mayo Clinic Dr. Matthew Binnicker, says the challenges going forward are the new variants. The COVID variant known as B117 first identified in the UK is now the predominant strain in Minnesota.

“It spreads faster - it spreads easier than the virus that was first identified early in the pandemic,” says Dr. Binnicker.

The priority now is trying to keep a handle on what variants are circulating.

As experts suspect COVID will evolve over time, the state of testing will have to detect and differentiate all of the different viruses.

“It will probably continue to evolve over time, and could possibly turn into a regular seasonal respiratory virus, something that we see in conjunction with influenza season, although it's too early to know for sure,” says Pritt.

Binnicker says, “Our hope is that more people are vaccinated that we'll continue to see case counts drop over the coming weeks and months.”

Mayo Clinic has created a sequencing test to identify which variant of the virus is active and Dr. Pritt says two more will be available soon.