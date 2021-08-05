Rochester to require face masks in all city-owned buildings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All city employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in all city-operated facilities, starting Friday.

This requirement applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status and will remain in place until further notice.

The Mayo Civic Center will also require face coverings and Joe Ward, President of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center issued the following statement Thursday:

“The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority at Mayo Civic Center. As a facility owned by the City of Rochester, we remain in close communication with city officials on current conditions and also continue to monitor information from Olmsted County Public Health, Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Olmsted County is currently experiencing “substantial” transmission of COVID-19 while the surrounding counties of Dodge, Fillmore, and Winona are all seeing even higher levels of transmission. The CDC says 103,960 people in Olmsted County have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

To make an appointment for a COVID vaccination, click here.