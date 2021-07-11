Mayo Civic Center to Only Offer Second Vaccine Series Dose

Governor Walz announced Friday the rollback of mass state-operated vaccination centers.

The move comes after the state of Minnesota completed its goal of vaccinating 70% of the adult population.

Starting Sunday, state-led vaccination centers, such as the Mayo Civic Center, will only offer the final dose of the vaccine series.

These mass facilities will continue vaccinating people until August 8, the end date for the state vaccination program.

Walz's announcement is a turning point for the COVID-19 vaccination effort in Minnesota.

A total of 618,000 vaccines have been given to people at the mass vaccination clinics.

Rochester resident Matthew Knowlen said he hopes everyone gets their shot.

"Go out and get your shots! Make the world a better place," Knowlen said.

Those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine can still do so at their local pharmacy or hospital.