Clear
BREAKING NEWS Positive Coronavirus tests in Minnesota go from 169 to 235 Full Story
BREAKING NEWS 15 new Coronavirus cases in Iowa, including first 2 in Hancock County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayo Civic Center opens its doors to the homeless during coronavirus crisis

Day Center will be open from 8 am to 8 pm every day.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 12:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A temporary Day Center for homeless people has been opened in the Mayo Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

The center will be open every day from 8 am to 8 pm to assist the homeless at a time when many businesses and community gathering spaces have been closed.

“Community members are really stepping up and helping us address these critical needs at such a critical time,” says Mayor Kim Norton.

The center will provide access to food, water, and bathrooms.

“These are the basic needs that no one should have to worry about,” says Audrey Betcher, Director of the Rochester Public Library. “The Day Center setup allows for individuals to have access to those resources in a space large enough to accommodate social distancing.”

Food will be provided by Channel One, the Salvation Army, The Landing, and local restaurants, coordinated by Powers Ventures. Meanwhile, the library is providing books and the Mayo Civic Center is providing Wi-Fi for visitors.

“We are committed to doing what we can to support the vulnerable in our community,” says Norton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flattening the curve: online learning

Image

Coronavirus testing process

Image

Gas prices under $2 in both Minnesota and Iowa

Image

The Landing hosts Saturday supper

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

Stormteam 3: Not a lot of sun in the forecast

Image

Byron School District passes out educational materials

Image

Sean Weather 3/22

Image

Religious groups making adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Fundraisers going virtual amid pandemic

Community Events