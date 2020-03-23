Mayo Civic Center opens its doors to the homeless during coronavirus crisis

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A temporary Day Center for homeless people has been opened in the Mayo Civic Center Exhibition Hall.

The center will be open every day from 8 am to 8 pm to assist the homeless at a time when many businesses and community gathering spaces have been closed.

“Community members are really stepping up and helping us address these critical needs at such a critical time,” says Mayor Kim Norton.

The center will provide access to food, water, and bathrooms.

“These are the basic needs that no one should have to worry about,” says Audrey Betcher, Director of the Rochester Public Library. “The Day Center setup allows for individuals to have access to those resources in a space large enough to accommodate social distancing.”

Food will be provided by Channel One, the Salvation Army, The Landing, and local restaurants, coordinated by Powers Ventures. Meanwhile, the library is providing books and the Mayo Civic Center is providing Wi-Fi for visitors.

“We are committed to doing what we can to support the vulnerable in our community,” says Norton.