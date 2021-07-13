Mayo Civic Center offers part-time positions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for a part-time position the Mayo Civic Center may have a job opportunity for you.

A two-day job fair is being held at the American Legion Room at the center. On Tuesday it runs from noon until 6pm. It will continue on Wednesday from 2pm-6pm.

According to the center, positions include operations, maintenance, guest services, and food and beverage services.

The vice president of marking and communications Bill Vonbank says it's time to bring people back to the Mayo Civic Center for all the events coming up during the fall and winter. He says workers are clearly needed to make that happen.

Vonbank said, "These are part-time jobs so we can provide people an opportunity to have flexibility, competitive pay with these jobs so if people are looking for a second job with flexibility those jobs are here at the Mayo Civic Center."

Applicants for concession stand positions must be at least 16-years-old, you'll need to be 18-years-old to be a cook, banquet server or dish waster. Positions for bartenders need to be 21-years-old.

Mayo Civic Center recommends that all applicants bring their resumes and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

You can find more information about the positions by clicking here.