Mason City mayor predicts "big comeback of 2021"

MASON CITY, Iowa – “Mason city is poised for the greatest and strongest comeback we’ve ever seen.”

That’s what Mayor Bill Schickel told the City Council and the public at Monday night’s meeting as part of his State of the City Report. Schickel said 2020 had been a difficult year and took a terrible toll on the community but that residents were “stepping forward and stepping up” to help their neighbors while Mason City’s economic development team helped 119 small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Schickel said he’s anticipating big things in 2021, highlighting positive developments like:

- Econolodge opening up just south of the downtown area

- New businesses opening in the plaza

- A ribbon-cutting scheduled for The River apartment complex near Southbridge mall

- Less than a year away from the grand opening of the new arts pavilion in downtown Mason City

- $150,000 in state aid awarded the Willow Creek Riverwalk project

- Pending construction of the downtown hotel and conference center as part of the River City Renaissance

Mayor Schickel pointed to the pending Broadway return of a revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman as a symbol of Mason City’s “resounding resilience” and heralding “the great comeback of 2021.”