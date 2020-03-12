Clear
BREAKING NEWS March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayo CEO takes part in national Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Gianrico Farrugia calls it 'a step in the right direction.'

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – The President and CEO of Mayo Clinic attended a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday.

The task force is led by Vice President Mike Pence and the meeting included Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other hospital sector leaders. The task force is focused on the ongoing response to the outbreak of COVID-9, and to ensure seamless collaboration between the federal government and health care providers.

"I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with peers, share best practices and highlight Mayo Clinic’s commitment to ensuring patients have access to testing and treatment for COVID-19," says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo President and CEO. "As a trusted voice on health care issues, we are stepping up to address the public's concerns, ensure health care staff are adequately protected, and develop solutions to COVID-19's unique challenges. Given the potential impact of the virus on communities small and large, we must come together seamlessly to deploy our resources. (The) discussion was a step in the right direction, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”

Dr. Farrugia says he emphasized Mayo Clinic's preparedness and expertise in responding to COVID-19 and expressed the organization's support for local, state and federal officials who are leading the nation's response to the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Community Events