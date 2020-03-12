Mayo CEO takes part in national Coronavirus Task Force

WASHINGTON, DC – The President and CEO of Mayo Clinic attended a meeting of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday.

The task force is led by Vice President Mike Pence and the meeting included Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and other hospital sector leaders. The task force is focused on the ongoing response to the outbreak of COVID-9, and to ensure seamless collaboration between the federal government and health care providers.

"I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with peers, share best practices and highlight Mayo Clinic’s commitment to ensuring patients have access to testing and treatment for COVID-19," says Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, Mayo President and CEO. "As a trusted voice on health care issues, we are stepping up to address the public's concerns, ensure health care staff are adequately protected, and develop solutions to COVID-19's unique challenges. Given the potential impact of the virus on communities small and large, we must come together seamlessly to deploy our resources. (The) discussion was a step in the right direction, and we look forward to continued collaboration.”

Dr. Farrugia says he emphasized Mayo Clinic's preparedness and expertise in responding to COVID-19 and expressed the organization's support for local, state and federal officials who are leading the nation's response to the pandemic.