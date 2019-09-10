Mayo, Austin soccer matchup results in draw

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Even overtime couldn't determine a winner in a Big 9 Conference matchup between Rochester Mayo and Austin.
Austin scored the tying goal in the opening minutes of the second half. While both teams were aggressive trying to score, the goalkeepers did their jobs resulting a 2-2 draw.
Click on the video player above to view Tuesday's highlights.
