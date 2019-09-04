ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service went head to head in battle of the badges.

It's an effort to get people to donate blood.

Mayo Ambulance takes home the gold this year, with more than 200 donations for their team.

“We're holding on to this thing fire is already taking it back from us and law enforcement I know is itching to get a chance at this thing but this puppy is staying home with us,” said first responder Kate Arms.

Even though the competition is over, there’s still a need for blood and donations are still encouraged.

“A life saving measure that can't be reproduced any other way there's not way to manufacture blood product it can only be donated and only be given by individuals in our community,” she said.

Blood is vital to keep us alive.

Hospitals across the country are in constant need for supplies.

When people donate blood at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center during the summer, they chose a first responder group to support.

The first responders with the most slips will take home the battle of the badges trophy.

The Battle of The Badges trophy called the Rochester fire station one home but now it's going to a new owner, the shelf at the Mayo ambulance building.

Arms said while the trophy is nice...the real winners are patients.

“We ultimately are providing good for our patients and our community,” she said.