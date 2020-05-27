Mayo Clinic hospital safety during Coronavirus Pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Do not delay medical care. That's the message from Mayo Clinic officials as we navigate the next phase of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Since the start of pandemic, Mayo Clinic has been taking extra precautions to keep both patients and staff safe from possible exposure to COVID-19. If you go to Mayo for surgery, whehter it's elective or emergency, they'll take steps to protect you.

"They'll be screened with a COVID test, they'll be masked while they're in the hospital as much as possible. All of our staff will be masked and will be wearing eye wear in the hospital. So we feel we have a very safe environment," said Dr. Robert Cima, Mayo Clinic Chair of Hospital Practice.

Cima said those same safety protocols were followed in the earlier stages of the pandemic when Mayo Clinic was only doing urgent, emergency surgeries, mostly for cancer patients. With that process, he says they were able to do hundreds of surgeries without any exposure to the Coronavirus.