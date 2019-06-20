Clear

Mayo Clinic's Ambulance Service Celebrates Facility With Ribbon Cutting

The 75,000 square foot facility has four bays, a dining area, and an educational board room.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:19 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Mayo Clinic's Ambulance Service may have opened the doors to their new building earlier this year but Thursday morning they celebrated the new facility with an official ribbon cutting. As Austin grows so does the need for more medical services.

The building will make it so first responders can answer an increasing call volume but it will also serve as a command center for large scale emergency events like natural disasters. The 75,000 square foot facility has four bays, a dining area, and an educational board room. Molly Lanke got a tour and says first responder spend a good chunk of their day on the job and need a comfortable place to relax in between calls.

"Ambulance transport is such a need in the community and its something that will never go away I think it's important for them to have the state of the art facility," Lanke said.

