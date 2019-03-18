Clear
May trial set for northeast Iowa man accused of killing wife

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:15 AM

EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A May trial has been scheduled for a northeast Iowa man accused of using a corn rake to stab his wife while killing her.

Delaware County District Court records say 42-year-old Todd Mullis last week entered a written plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He was arrested last month. His trial is set to begin May 13.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says an autopsy showed Amy Mullis died after receiving injuries that included multiple stab wounds to her back with a corn rake. Authorities initially reported that the 39-year-old woman had been fatally injured in a fall at her farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Earlville.

