May Volunteer of the Month

OSAGE, Ioaw - Each month KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

This month's honor goes to Rusty Michels.

"Rusty is a great community advocate. He helps me every year with the Relay for Life, the Mitchell County Relay. This year we raised over $5,000 in just 4 hours," said Leo Chisholm, who nominated Michels for the award.

Michels is also responsible for spearheading a safe ride program.

"We have volunteer drivers that drive on Friday and Saturday nights. We go out to all the supporting bars in Mitchell County that call in if they need a ride. If people want to leave their vehicles at home they can call Safe Ride to get a ride to the bar and home," Michels explained.

"He does a lot of other things in the community. He's just a wonderful guy," Chisholm said.

"I love this community. I lived up in the cities for a while and we moved back. I just like the small town living and the people that come with it," Michels said.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community, we'd love to hear from you. To nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/