May Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month goes the extra mile for truck drivers

KIMT News 3 - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partner, Diamond Jo Casino, recognize someone who goes abovie and beyond to give back to their community.

This month's honor goes to Janey Burik, who sprung into action after she heard about the struggle many truck drivers were facing to find options for food during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"They say how they could go a full day without a hot meal because there's nothing open," Burik explained.

About once a week, Burik sets up shop at the weigh station on Insterstate 35, just south of Diamond Jo Casino and north of Clear Lake, and provides hundreds of truck drivers with a hot meal.

"I do most of the cooking, I do all of the prep work. People just kind of bring me ingredients or their meats or whatever I'm looking for, they make potato salad," explained Burik.

Then Burik and a small team of volunteers deliver delicious meals to the men and women who are spending the pandemic behind the wheel, getting us the essential goods we need during this tough time.

"You know, they're helping us survive through all of this too and they're putting themselves at risk. And it was our way to thank them for everything they're doing for us," Burik said.

Burik plans to continue this effort as long as there is a need. If you'd like to help her in this effort, she's accepting food or monetary donations. She asks that you call or text her at 641-251-4565.