Clear

May 6th local sports scores

A roundup of Monday's scores

Posted: May. 7, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

High School Baseball

  • Byron 7, Lewiston-Altura 3
  • Stillwater 8, Rochester Century 5
  • Dover-Eyota 5, Chatfield 2
  • Hayfield 22, Schaeffer Academy 0
  • Caledonia 8, Holmen 2
  • Rochester Lourdes 12, Kasson-Mantorville 4
  • Cleveland 7, Lyle-Pacelli 6
  • Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 0
  • Stewartville 8, Pine Island 3
  • Stewartville 8, Pine Island 3
  • Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Triton 2
  • Blooming Prairie 6, WEM 1
  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Cannon Falls 1

High School Softball

  • Byron 5, Cannon Falls 0
  • Caledonia/Spring Grove 6, Mabel-Canton 5
  • Stewartville 6, GMLOK 3
  • Alden-Conger/Glennville-Emmons 8, Houston 3
  • La-Crescent-Hokah 5, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
  • Rochester Lourdes 15, Pine Island 8
  • Lyle-Pacelli 8, Cleveland 6
  • Mankato East 10, Austin 0
  • Mankato West 11, Rochester Mayo 0
  • Rushford-Peterson 136, Southland 3
  • Chatfield 9, St. Charles 2
  • Kasson-Mantorville 9, Triton 2
  • WEM 4, Blooming Prairie 1
  • Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Cotter 3

High School Boys Golf

  • Rochester Mayo (313), Rochester Century (351)
  • Houston (261), Glenville-Emmons (273)
  • Lanesboro (187), Kingsland (189)
  • Lake Mills (346), Forest City (351), Bishop Garrigan (359), GHV (379), North Union (387), West Hancock (396), Eagle Grove (397), North Iowa (401), Belmond-Klemme (433). Medalist/Player of the Year: Tyler Clouse – Forest City (72).
  • Osage (356), Central Springs (384), Nashua-Plainfield (387), North Butler (389), Newman Catholic (397), Northwood-Kensett (403), Rockford (403), West Fork (432), Sty. Ansgar (485). Medalists: Carter Pals – Central Springs/Jarett Scharper – Osage (80).
  • Clear Lake (322), Webster City (331), Humboldt (341), St. Edmond (342), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (353), Iowa Falls-Alden (362), Algona (369), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (436). Medalist: Nathan Ferrell – Webster City (72).

High School Girls Golf

  • Houston (255), Glenville-Emmons (284)
  • Humboldt (350), Clear Lake (368), Hampton-Dumont-Cal (409), Algona (419), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (421), Iowa Falls-Alden (437), St. Edmond (460), Webster City (484). Medalist: Ashley DeLong – Clear Lake.
  • St. Ansgar (410), Osage (413), Newman Catholic (425), North Butler (428), Central Springs (435), Northwood-Kensett (435), West Fork (478), Nashua-Plainfield (482), Rockford (513). Medalist: Dani Johnson – Osage (88).
  • Stewartville (373), Fairmont (361), Lake City (337). Medalist: Bergen Sems – Lake City (79).

High School Boys Lacrosse

  • Rochester John Marshall 11, Rochester Century 10

High School Girls Lacrosse

  • Rochester John Marshall 12, Rochester Century 11

High School Boys Tennis

  • Rochester John Marshall 5, Stewartville 1
  • Mason City 10, Fort Dodge 1

NJCAA Baseball

  • NIACC 11, Luther College 0

NJCAA Softball

  • Ridgewater 17, RCTC 13
  • RCTC 5, Ridgewater 3

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/6

Image

Meteor Shower This Month

Image

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Community Events