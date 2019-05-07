May 6th local sports scores

High School Baseball
- Byron 7, Lewiston-Altura 3
- Stillwater 8, Rochester Century 5
- Dover-Eyota 5, Chatfield 2
- Hayfield 22, Schaeffer Academy 0
- Caledonia 8, Holmen 2
- Rochester Lourdes 12, Kasson-Mantorville 4
- Cleveland 7, Lyle-Pacelli 6
- Mankato East 3, Albert Lea 0
- Stewartville 8, Pine Island 3
- Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Triton 2
- Blooming Prairie 6, WEM 1
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Cannon Falls 1
High School Softball
- Byron 5, Cannon Falls 0
- Caledonia/Spring Grove 6, Mabel-Canton 5
- Stewartville 6, GMLOK 3
- Alden-Conger/Glennville-Emmons 8, Houston 3
- La-Crescent-Hokah 5, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 2
- Rochester Lourdes 15, Pine Island 8
- Lyle-Pacelli 8, Cleveland 6
- Mankato East 10, Austin 0
- Mankato West 11, Rochester Mayo 0
- Rushford-Peterson 136, Southland 3
- Chatfield 9, St. Charles 2
- Kasson-Mantorville 9, Triton 2
- WEM 4, Blooming Prairie 1
- Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Cotter 3
High School Boys Golf
- Rochester Mayo (313), Rochester Century (351)
- Houston (261), Glenville-Emmons (273)
- Lanesboro (187), Kingsland (189)
- Lake Mills (346), Forest City (351), Bishop Garrigan (359), GHV (379), North Union (387), West Hancock (396), Eagle Grove (397), North Iowa (401), Belmond-Klemme (433). Medalist/Player of the Year: Tyler Clouse – Forest City (72).
- Osage (356), Central Springs (384), Nashua-Plainfield (387), North Butler (389), Newman Catholic (397), Northwood-Kensett (403), Rockford (403), West Fork (432), Sty. Ansgar (485). Medalists: Carter Pals – Central Springs/Jarett Scharper – Osage (80).
- Clear Lake (322), Webster City (331), Humboldt (341), St. Edmond (342), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (353), Iowa Falls-Alden (362), Algona (369), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (436). Medalist: Nathan Ferrell – Webster City (72).
High School Girls Golf
- Houston (255), Glenville-Emmons (284)
- Humboldt (350), Clear Lake (368), Hampton-Dumont-Cal (409), Algona (419), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (421), Iowa Falls-Alden (437), St. Edmond (460), Webster City (484). Medalist: Ashley DeLong – Clear Lake.
- St. Ansgar (410), Osage (413), Newman Catholic (425), North Butler (428), Central Springs (435), Northwood-Kensett (435), West Fork (478), Nashua-Plainfield (482), Rockford (513). Medalist: Dani Johnson – Osage (88).
- Stewartville (373), Fairmont (361), Lake City (337). Medalist: Bergen Sems – Lake City (79).
High School Boys Lacrosse
- Rochester John Marshall 11, Rochester Century 10
High School Girls Lacrosse
- Rochester John Marshall 12, Rochester Century 11
High School Boys Tennis
- Rochester John Marshall 5, Stewartville 1
- Mason City 10, Fort Dodge 1
NJCAA Baseball
- NIACC 11, Luther College 0
NJCAA Softball
- Ridgewater 17, RCTC 13
- RCTC 5, Ridgewater 3
