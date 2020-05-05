Minnesota coronavirus death toll tops 450 after 27 more reported

New deaths: - 27
Total deaths: - 455
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 368
New cases: - 617
Total cases: - 7,851 (313 in Olmsted County)
Patients no longer needing isolation: 4,614
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,350
Hospitalized as of today: 434
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 182
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
