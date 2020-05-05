Minnesota coronavirus death toll tops 450 after 27 more reported

New deaths: - 27

Total deaths: - 455

Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 368

New cases: - 617

Total cases: - 7,851 (313 in Olmsted County)

Patients no longer needing isolation: 4,614

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,350

Hospitalized as of today: 434

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 182

