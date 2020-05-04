Iowa coronavirus update: Total positive cases near 10,000; 534 new reported

New deaths: - 4 (Appanoose, Poweshiek, Jasper, Wapello) - Lowest death total since April 21.
Total deaths: - 188
New cases: - 534
Total cases: - 9,703
Total tested: - 57,161
New tests: 3,975
Total recovered: 3,486
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Iowa unemployment info | Minnesota unemployment info
