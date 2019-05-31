May 31st local sports scores

High School Baseball:
St. Ansgar 9, Bishop Garrigan 0
Lake Mills 15, Eagle Grove 0
Newman Catholic 6, Osage 0
Forest City 2, North Iowa 0
Oelwein 5, Charles City 1
North Butler 5, Rockford 2
High School Softball:
Charles City 12, Kee Kee 0
Eagle Grove 15, Lake Mills 3
Webster City 3, Algona 2
West Fork 12, West Hancock 5
High School Girls Soccer
GC-GR 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Northwoods League:
Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 1
