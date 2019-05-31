Clear

May 31st local sports scores

Scores from around the area.

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

High School Baseball:

St. Ansgar 9, Bishop Garrigan 0

Lake Mills 15, Eagle Grove 0

Newman Catholic 6, Osage 0

Forest City 2, North Iowa 0

Oelwein 5, Charles City 1

North Butler 5, Rockford 2

High School Softball:

Charles City 12, Kee Kee 0

Eagle Grove 15, Lake Mills 3

Webster City 3, Algona 2

West Fork 12, West Hancock 5

High School Girls Soccer

GC-GR 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Northwoods League:

Rochester 3, Thunder Bay 1

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Image

Running red lights

Image

Honkers show defensive prowess in win vs. Border Cats

Image

Louie gets his badge!

Image

Noise complaints in Forest City

Image

Fuel Truck Overturns

Image

Hayfield baseball hopes for Section Title

Image

Rain delays planting for area farmers

Image

New Rule Could Mean You Pay Less at the Pump

Image

Union leaders get together to provide support and empowerment

Community Events