Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

May 29th local sports scores

Round up of scores from Wednesday.

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

High School Baseball
Newman Catholic 18, Belmond-Klemme 5
Charles City 12, Turkey Valley 3
South Winneshiek 13, Crestwood 5
Forest City 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Lake Mills 2, West Fork 1
North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Saint Ansgar 14, North Union 5
Northfield 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4
West Hancock 7, North Iowa 4

High School Girls Soccer
Ankeny 5, Mason City 0

High School Softball
Belmond-Klemme 7, Newman Catholic 4
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Lake Mills 14, West Fork 12
Northwood-Kensett 5, Osage 4
Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4

Northwoods League
St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Clearing out on Thursday with sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Image

Free memberships at the YMCA

Image

Korean War Veteran Throws Out First Pitch

Community Events