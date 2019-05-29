May 29th local sports scores

High School Baseball
Newman Catholic 18, Belmond-Klemme 5
Charles City 12, Turkey Valley 3
South Winneshiek 13, Crestwood 5
Forest City 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Lake Mills 2, West Fork 1
North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1
Saint Ansgar 14, North Union 5
Northfield 3, Kasson-Mantorville 2
Osage 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4
West Hancock 7, North Iowa 4
High School Girls Soccer
Ankeny 5, Mason City 0
High School Softball
Belmond-Klemme 7, Newman Catholic 4
Forest City 7, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1
Lake Mills 14, West Fork 12
Northwood-Kensett 5, Osage 4
Rockford 14, Eagle Grove 4
Northwoods League
St. Cloud 5, Rochester 3
