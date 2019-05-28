Clear
May 28th local sports scores

Scores from around the area on Tuesday.

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

High School Baseball

Charles City 6, Crestwood, Cresco 1 (5 inning darkness)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 1
Newman Catholic, Mason City 10, Forest City 0
Saint Ansgar 9, North Butler, Greene 0
West Hancock, Britt 5, Lake Mills 2

High School Baseball Sections
Austin 5, Red Wing 2
Lakeville North 3, Rochester Mayo 1
New Prague 1, Owatonna 0
Rochester John Marshall 5, Rochester Century 4
Wabasha-Kellogg 4, Rushford-Peterson 0
Albert Lea 2, Winona 1

High School Girls Soccer Regionals
Columbus Catholic 1, Clear Lake 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Humboldt 0
Belmond-Klemme 5, Northwood-Kensett 4
Bishop Garrigan 10, Osage 2
Clarksville 1, Central Springs 0
Nashua-Plainfield 13, Eagle Grove 8
Newman Catholic 12, Forest City 1

High School Softball Sections
Rochester Lourdes 4, Cotter 1
Winona 2, Northfield 0
NRHEG 3, Cannon Falls 1
Kasson-Mantorville 12, Red Wing 2
Blooming-Prairie 8, Wabasha-Kellogg 5
Chatfield 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1
Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville

Mabel-Canton 15, Blooming Prairie 5

