May 25th local sports scores

Baseball:
Austin 10, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9, Byron 3
Caledonia 7, Lewiston-Altura 3
Hayfield 10, Lyle-Pacelli 5
Hayfield 8, Blooming Prairie 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4
Lourdes 5, Byron 4
Stewartville 2, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Albert Lea 2, Red Wing 0
Spring Grove 5, Southland 4
Spring Grove 6, Rushford-Peterson 0
Lyle-Pacelli 8, United South Central 0
Winona 3, Northfield 1
Softball:
NRHEG 11, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 1
