May 25th local sports scores

Scores from around the area

Posted: May. 25, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Baseball:

Austin 10, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9, Byron 3

Caledonia 7, Lewiston-Altura 3

Hayfield 10, Lyle-Pacelli 5

Hayfield 8, Blooming Prairie 1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 5, La Crescent-Hokah 4

Lourdes 5, Byron 4

Stewartville 2, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Albert Lea 2, Red Wing 0

Spring Grove 5, Southland 4

Spring Grove 6, Rushford-Peterson 0

Lyle-Pacelli 8, United South Central 0

Winona 3, Northfield 1

Softball: 

NRHEG 11, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 1 

