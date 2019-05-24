Clear

May 24th local sports scores

Scores from across the area.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 9:59 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Baseball: 

Bishop Garrigan 12, Belmond-Klemme 2

Algona 1, Boone 0

Mayo 1, Century 0

Charles City 10, Waukon 1

Lakeville North 10, John Marshall 2

Lake Mills 10, North Iowa 1

Crestwood 6, Oelwein 2

Rockford 4, West Hancock 0

St. Ansgar 9, Eagle Grove 1

Softball:

Kasson-Mantorville 4, Austin 0

Mason City 5, New Hampton 3

North Iowa 14, Lake Mills 4

Osage 16, North Union 14

Rockford 11, West Hancock 1

St. Ansgar 2, Eagle Grove 0

Girls Lacrosse:

Mayo 17, Northfield 1

