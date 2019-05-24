May 24th local sports scores

Baseball:
Bishop Garrigan 12, Belmond-Klemme 2
Algona 1, Boone 0
Mayo 1, Century 0
Charles City 10, Waukon 1
Lakeville North 10, John Marshall 2
Lake Mills 10, North Iowa 1
Crestwood 6, Oelwein 2
Rockford 4, West Hancock 0
St. Ansgar 9, Eagle Grove 1
Softball:
Kasson-Mantorville 4, Austin 0
Mason City 5, New Hampton 3
North Iowa 14, Lake Mills 4
Osage 16, North Union 14
Rockford 11, West Hancock 1
St. Ansgar 2, Eagle Grove 0
Girls Lacrosse:
Mayo 17, Northfield 1
