Baseball
Lake Mills 3, Rockford 0
Eden Prairie 11, Rochester Century 3
Mason City 1, Charles City 0
Central Springs 12, Eagle Grove 10
Newman Catholic 10, North Iowa 0
Osage 15, North Butler 5
Saint Ansgar 11, West Fork 6
Elk River 6, Rochester John Marshall 5
Eden Prairie 11, Rochester Century 2
Softball
Rockford 20, Lake Mills 1
Mabel-Canton 7, Goodhue 4
NRHEG 4, Blue Earth Area 0
Central Springs 10, Eagle Grove 0
Newman Catholic 12, North Iowa 2
North Butler 12, Osage 6
Chatfield 1, Lewiston-Altura 0
Winona Cotter 7, St. Charles 2
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
Rochester Lourdes 12, Byron 2
Randolph 16, Mayer Luteran 0
WEM 11, Lyle-Pacelli 1
Related Content
- May 22nd local sports scores
- Local sports scores/highlights from Thursday, February 22nd
- Local sports scores/highlights from Tuesday, May 22nd
- Thursday's local sports scores
- Friday's local sports scores
- Saturday's local sports scores
- Sunday's local sports scores
- Tuesday's local sports scores
- Wednesday's local sports scores
- Thursday's local sports scores
Scroll for more content...