Clear

May 22nd local sports scores

A roundup of scores from the area on Wednesday.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 12:42 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Baseball
Lake Mills 3, Rockford 0
Eden Prairie 11, Rochester Century 3
Mason City 1, Charles City 0
Central Springs 12, Eagle Grove 10
Newman Catholic 10, North Iowa 0
Osage 15, North Butler 5
Saint Ansgar 11, West Fork 6
Elk River 6, Rochester John Marshall 5
Eden Prairie 11, Rochester Century 2

Softball
Rockford 20, Lake Mills 1
Mabel-Canton 7, Goodhue 4
NRHEG 4, Blue Earth Area 0
Central Springs 10, Eagle Grove 0
Newman Catholic 12, North Iowa 2
North Butler 12, Osage 6
Chatfield 1, Lewiston-Altura 0
Winona Cotter 7, St. Charles 2
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5, Wabasha-Kellogg 4
Rochester Lourdes 12, Byron 2
Randolph 16, Mayer Luteran 0
WEM 11, Lyle-Pacelli 1

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Gearing up" for cycling season

Image

SAW: Katie Saner

Image

Rallying for Reproductive Rights

Image

$52M Dollar facelift at Rochester International Airport

Image

Backpack adventure

Image

Not enough time to eat

Image

Chris' Forecast 5/22

Image

Teachers Display Posters

Image

Teaching kids the importance of farm safety

Image

Lourdes High School students help write book

Community Events