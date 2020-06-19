May 2020 jobless rate in IA/MN over 300% up from year before

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – May unemployment dipped in Iowa and rose slightly in Minnesota to end up almost exactly the same.

Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped 10 percent while Minnesota’s climbed to 9.9 percent.

“Given Iowa did not begin to reopen until May, it is not surprising that the unemployment rate remains at 10%. There are signs, however, that more people are returning to work as we see the total number of claims decline each week,” says Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “Moving forward, we are looking at the numbers of initial and continuing claims to determine the shape and speed of our recovery. Iowa's economy was strong going into the pandemic and we have over 50K job postings on IowaWORKS for Iowans looking for new jobs.”

May 2019 unemployment in Iowa stood at 2.7 percent. Minnesota’s jobless rate the same month was 3.2 percent.

“Our economy is facing an unprecedented challenge, which these numbers reflect. Slight job increases this month are a positive sign, but the employment rebound will continue to vary greatly by sector,” says DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “DEED is working with other state agencies, business and labor leaders and public health experts to get Minnesotans back to work as quickly and safely as possible.”