Max match for Red Kettles in Albert Lea and Austin

Mayo salutes employee bell ringers.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health Systems says its employees in Albert Lea and Austin helped raise $2,000 for the Salvation Army.

The employees rang the bells for 20 hours at the Hy-Vee in Albert Lea and the Shopko in Austin last week, collecting $1,000 in their Red Kettles and Mayo then matched that amount.

“In honor of our staff who volunteered their time and the many who showed their support for the much needed services provided by The Salvation Army,” says Kris Johnson, Associate Administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea and Austin. “Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin is happy to contribute the full $1000 match to the Red Kettle Campaign this year.”

The Salvation Army support programs include assistance paying a bill or a more long-term solution, meal programs and food shelves, clothing and household items, and medical assistance just to name a few.

“We want to thank the Salvation Army for allowing us to participate in this important campaign,” adds Johnson.

