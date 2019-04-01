Matthew Hurt wins Minnesota AP Player of the Year

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The awards keep coming for Matthew Hurt. One week after playing in the McDonald's All-American Game, Hurt was award the Minnesota AP Player of the Year award.
The senior has put up video game numbers this season, averaging 37 points-per-game and 12 rebounds-per-game. Hurt is scheduled to announce his college commitment later this month with Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and North Carolina as possible destinations.
