Matthew Hurt named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Matthew Hurt has been catching the attention of the nation all season long, but he is back in the spotlight yet again.
Hurt will be playing in the McDonalds All-American Games on Mar. 27, but as of Tuesday, the John Marshall basketball stud has been named Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball.
He still has yet to announce his college of choice but said earlier this week that he has narrowed it down to Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina. He’ll make his decision on April 19th.
