Matthew Hurt named ACC's Most Improved Player

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – When he was playing at John Marshall High School, Matthew Hurt distinguished himself as a talented big man. There was one night when Kentucky basketball head coach, John Calipari, and Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, were both in the stands to watch him play.

He chose Duke and now he’s put on some muscle, some outside shooting accuracy and moves in the low post deeming him the ACC Most Improved Player, along with being named All-ACC First Team as a sophomore.

Hurt finished the season as the leagues leading scorer with 18.7 points per game. He was also second in the conference and 36th nationally when it comes to field goal percentage. Hurt is one of four players averaging more than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and making seven or more field goals per game.

Duke opens the New York Life ACC Tournament on Mar. 9 against Boston College at 3:30 p.m.