Matson, shot in the line of duty, named Minnesota Police Officer of the Year

Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the line of duty, has been named the Police Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

“These awards call out some of the best, brightest and bravest men and women in Minnesota law enforcement, but police chiefs across our state also today want to recognize the great work that goes unnoticed from the vast majority of police officers in agencies of all sizes, urban and rural,” said MCPA President Eric Werner, police chief in Maple Grove, MN.

Matson was shot and seriously injured after responding to a suspicious person complaint early in 2020.

Other members of the Waseca Police Department who were part of the incident on January 6 have also been recognized for their actions.

"Captain Kris Markeson, Sergeant Tim Schroeder, and Officer Andrew Harren have each been awarded the Medal of Honor and the Lifesaving Award. Matson was also awarded the Medal of Honor," a news release stated.

The man who critically injured Matson, Tyler Janovsky, pled guilty to two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.