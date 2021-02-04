Massive pileup on Interstate-80 in central Iowa

(2-4 1:50 pm) Eastbound I-80 west of Newton will likely be closed for an extended period of time as first responders work to untangle this multi-vehicle crash. Please avoid this area. Check for updates on the Iowa 511 app or at https://t.co/2XHJbG5B9b. pic.twitter.com/WkGXoinzeG — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) February 4, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol reports multiple crashes and travel is not advised for portions of Iowa as a blizzard moves through the state.

A blizzard warning is in effect for areas north and east of the metro area and a winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the rest of the state.

Travel is not advised for a large portion of north-central Iowa and areas east of the Des Moines metro. That includes a section of Interstate 35 and Interstate 80. The DOT lists much of the rest of the state with ice and snow-covered roads.

The Iowa State Patrol said they are responding to multiple crashes and road blockages across the state.

"This storm is deadly. Please stay off the roads altogether if at all possible," troopers said.

