Massive new flood control project under construction in Mower County

DEXTER, Minn. – A major new project is underway to control flooding in Mower County.

The Cedar River Watershed District says the $1.2 million Dexter 30-Dam 2 is the largest thing they’ve ever done. When completed, the two-berm system will reduce water flow along Dobbins Creek into the Cedar River during flood events by 10 percent.



When completed, the Dexter 30 berms — Dam 1 (right) and 2 (left) — will temporarily cover this 100-acre area colored in blue with stormwater during a 100-year flood event (roughly 8 inches of rain over a 24-hour period). This area is 2.5 times the size of

“Teamed with our other CIP berms, this new project will make a big difference in our rural areas and in the City of Austin for reduced flooding and better protections for water quality,” says Cody Fox, manager of the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

The new 21 foot tall berm will be built just east of Mower County Road 19, a few miles northeast of Interstate 90’s juncture with Minnesota Highway 56. Combined, the Dexter 30 berms should eliminate the threat of stormwater or snowmelt flowing over the downstream section of County 19, which has a history of overtopping often, according to Fox.

When the area gets about 8 inches of rain over 24 hours – roughly what’s considered a “100-year flood” – the Dexter 30 berms will temporarily hold stormwater that covers nearly 100 acres or about 2.5 times the acreage of East Side Lake. At capacity, the two berms would cover about 120 acres and hold enough stormwater to fill a 550-foot-deep pool the size of a football field.