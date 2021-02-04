Mass coronavirus vaccination clinic in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mass vaccination clinic will take place Friday and Saturday in Rochester.

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) says it will work with Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, several additional Olmsted County Departments, the City of Rochester, Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Community and Technical College to vaccinate up to 2,200 individuals.

This will be the first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic offered by OCPHS and it is only for individuals who have been invited and pre-registered for a time slot. Anyone showing up who has not registered will be turned away due to the limited amount of vaccine.

“We appreciate the State allocating a significant amount of vaccine allowing us to reach more people in the 1A priority group” says OCPHS Operations Chief for COVID-19 Response Daniel Jensen. That 1A group includes home health, adult foster care, group homes, E-12 school staff, clergy making community visits, childcare providers and health professional students.