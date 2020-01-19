Mass Youth of Rochester host 'Unmosqued' film to prompt change

ROCHESTER, Minn- The group Mass Youth of Rochester is hoping to bring change within the local Muslim community.

Sunday they hosted a showing of the film "Unmosqued" at the Rochester Public Library. The film is a documentary that aims to highlight the growing need for reform in many of the mosques found in America. Essa Mohamed helped organize the event. He says Islamic institutions across the board need a revamp and cultural change.

"Conversations have started and community town halls are happening,” Mohamed said. “They are meetings happening. Dialogues are happening through social media, dialogues are happening through phone calls.”

He says the goal is to unite the Muslim community and grow with the City of Rochester.

"It’s also as important if not more important to make sure that we're inclusive in Olmsted County,” Mohamed said. We make up a large canvas of the society that we call Olmsted county. We want to be part of the DMC, we want to be part of all the community dialogues that are happening with interfaith,"

Mohamed says the film is scheduled to be shown again during the Rochester 2020 Film Festival.