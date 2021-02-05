Mass COVID-19 vaccination underway in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Public Health Department’s first ever mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway at Rochester Community Technical College's field house this weekend.

Operations chief Daniel Jensen says the goal is to see 260 individuals every hour in priority group 1A-3.

That includes childcare providers, health professionals, group home residents, and adult foster care individuals.

Jensen said, “This is what we've wanted. This is what we've been moving towards and planning for.

This Friday and Saturday 2,200 individuals will be receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. All participants have been invited and have pre-registerd for a time slot as Jensen says inventory remains limited.

“Law enforcement and public health will be at the entrance and the only people that will be allowed into the parking lot will be people that have already signed up, already registered, and are already on that list. So, if you're not registered and you're interested in doing that you're going to have to wait until you've been notified,” explained Jensen.

The mass vaccination is being done with community partners such as Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and Rochester police who are helping to make sure the vaccination processs goes quickly and smoothly.

He added, “It is really critical in a mass vaccination clinic that our lines do not cross each other. That's why our tables are set up in the manner that they are. So, people will go from the cones, walk up to the table, be vaccinated then down a long hallway. They'll be directed to wait the 15 minutes in the chairs that are set up on the backside.”

Olmsted County does say it hopes this won't be the only mass vaccination it will be able to host but that will all depend on how many vaccines the state allocates to the area.

There is a wait list so if anyone misses their time slot vaccines won’t go to waste. The county will contact anyone that qualifies and reminds the community they’re not allowed to show up to receive a vaccination without an appointment.