MASON CITY, Iowa – Homeless man pleads guilty to damage at North Iowa hospital.

Blaine Harlan Broers, 29, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief. He was arrested after police say he caused $23,000 in damage to equipment at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on April 1.

Broers’ sentencing is set for July 20. 2nd degree criminal mischief is a class “D” felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.