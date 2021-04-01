Mason City Police investigating fatal shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa- Mason City Police are investigating a homicide following a fatal shooting Wednesday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a call of a shooting at 10:26 p.m. in the area of 3rd Street NW and North Jefferson Avenue.

There, authorities confirmed one person was shot and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa where they later died from their injuries.

The name of the victim hasn't been released, pending the notification of family members.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

As of right now, an arrest warrant has been issued for Benjamin Gonzalez, 38 of Mason City. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mason City Police at 641-421-3636.