Mason City's Riverwalk project receives financial boost thanks to grant

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's another piece of the River City Renaissance project that's shaped to transform the face of downtown.

The City recently received a $25,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation to be used on the Riverwalk portion of the project. The project's goal is to open up the area around Willow Creek, with a core focus on the area between Washington Avenue South and Delaware Avenue South, for further development. Renderings from the city include a public park along the creek's north bank. To shape the design of the final product, the city is also bringing in recreational, water quality and other stakeholder groups expressing interest in the project. In addition, the city is looking for more grants and other financial aid to help cover the overall $1.3 million cost.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett anticipates project bidding to begin next spring.