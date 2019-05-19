Clear

Mason City's Mohawk Square suffers damage; Public Health closed until further notice

A severe thunderstorm that rolled through north Iowa on Friday night has closed the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health until further notice.

Posted: May. 19, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2019 12:41 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through north Iowa on Friday night has closed the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health until further notice.

The Mohawk Square building suffered damage over the weekend, and the extent and type of damage are still being assessed.

Health Department nurses and home care aides will be contacting their patients as soon as possible to plan their care schedules for the upcoming week. The on-call home care phone number is 641-431-3001.

