MASON CITY, Iowa - A severe thunderstorm that rolled through north Iowa on Friday night has closed the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health until further notice.
The Mohawk Square building suffered damage over the weekend, and the extent and type of damage are still being assessed.
Health Department nurses and home care aides will be contacting their patients as soon as possible to plan their care schedules for the upcoming week. The on-call home care phone number is 641-431-3001.
Related Content
- Mason City's Mohawk Square suffers damage; Public Health closed until further notice
- Forest City council chamber suffers water damage
- Mason City Public Library to remain closed for now
- Mason City business suffers 'extensive' damage after vehicle backs into building
- Fire damages vacant Mason City home
- Mason City Public Library awaits further repairs.
- Officer suffers injuries during foot chase in Mason City
- Mason City, Cerro Gordo Public Health in running for health money
- Bakers Square closing its doors in Rochester
- Mason City mom looks to discuss changes to Mason City Mohawks nickname
Scroll for more content...