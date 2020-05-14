Mason City's Friday Night Live going virtual in June

MASON CITY, Iowa – Friday Night Live is going virtual for June in Mason City.

The Main Street Mason City Board of Directors says after carefully considering the coronavirus guidelines being put out by federal and state government and talking to city official, they’re decided to move the downtown festival online. In a statement, the organization says “The safety of our vendors, community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event is our main focus.”

Main Street Mason City says details on the virtual Friday Night Live in June will soon be shared on their website and social media platforms.