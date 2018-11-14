Mason City/GHV take part in Iowa Hall of Pride challenge

MASON CITY, Iowa – High school basketball teams are getting back out on the court as the season is just around the corner.

The Mason City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls’ basketball teams were able to get back on the hardwoods Tuesday night to work out some of the preseason nerves in a scrimmage.

While both teams tried to fine-tune for the upcoming regular season, they’ve been working together to help others this past week as part of the Iowa Hall of Pride Challenge.

Tuesday’s admission helped benefit the North Iowa Vocational Center, Inc. services.

Last week, the girls donated time by volunteering at Affordables resale store as part of the challenge’s community service requirement.

“We hung clothes and we put price tags on them, hung them up on hangers and did all of that, and went through boxes,” said Mason City’s Anna Lensing.

Mason City has been taking part in the Iowa Hall of Pride Challenge for over 10 years.