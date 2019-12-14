Mason City youth hockey plays final game at The Barn

MASON CITY, Iowa - One week after the North Iowa Bulls closed out their last game at the Barn, Mason City youth hockey did Saturday, playing their final game at the North Iowa Ice Arena.
Des Moines defeated Mason City varsity 9-3.
