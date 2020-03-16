Mason City women plead not guilty to Burger King thefts

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two women accused of stealing from their fast-food employer are pleading not guilty.
Kristine Marie Morrow, 54 of Mason City, is charged with 1st degree theft and Angelina T. Hamilton, 41 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft. They were arrested in January after Burger King called the Worth County Sheriff’s office about more than $15,000 that was missing.
Morrow and Hamilton are accused of stealing the money over several months while working at the Burger King station inside the Diamond Jo Casino and the full restaurant near the casino.
Morrow is set to stand trial starting April 29. Hamilton’s trial is scheduled to begin June 10.
