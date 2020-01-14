Clear

Mason City women charged with embezzling thousands from Burger King

Kristine Morrow (left) and Angelina Hamilton

Accused of stealing from Worth County locations.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 1:04 PM
Updated: Jan 14, 2020 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Two fast-food employees are accused of embezzling more than $15,000.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call Monday from the Director of Operation for Burger King about money embezzled from the Burger King station inside the Diamond Jo Casino and the full Burger King restaurant near the casino.

A deputy interviewed the suspects in the case, Kristine Marie Morrow and Angelina Teresa Hamilton, and says both admitted to taking money over several months. The company says more than $15,000 is missing.

Morrow, 54 of Mason City, is charged with 1st-degree theft and is being held on $10,000 bond in the Worth County Jail.

Hamilton, 41 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd-degree theft and is jailed on $5,000 bond.

