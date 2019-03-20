CLIVE, Iowa – A lucky ticket makes a Mason City woman $30,000 richer.
The Iowa Lottery says Yolanda Woods claimed her prize in the “Bonus Crossword” scratch game Tuesday at its regional office in Mason City. The Lottery says there are just eight top prizes left in the game.
Woods bought her ticket at the Yesway on 12th Street NE in Mason City.
Related Content
- Mason City woman wins $30,000
- Mason City woman wins $50K lottery prize
- Mason City Chamber wins regional award
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Arson sentence for Mason City woman
- Mason City woman arrested on drug charges
- Mason City woman gets probation for marijuana
- Mason City woman facing federal charges
- Thanks to late father's advice, Mason City woman wins $50K lottery prize
- Mason City vs. Mason City.... in the Big Dance!
Scroll for more content...