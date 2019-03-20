Clear
Mason City woman wins $30,000

Yolanda Woods Yolanda Woods

Claimed 106th top prize in scratch game.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLIVE, Iowa – A lucky ticket makes a Mason City woman $30,000 richer.

The Iowa Lottery says Yolanda Woods claimed her prize in the “Bonus Crossword” scratch game Tuesday at its regional office in Mason City. The Lottery says there are just eight top prizes left in the game.

Woods bought her ticket at the Yesway on 12th Street NE in Mason City.

