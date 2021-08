CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Kathy Hage, 68, won the top prize in the “Wild Bingo” game after buying her ticket at Northside Liquor in Mason City.

“I got five tickets,” says Hage. “I like the number 111 and noticed one of them was (ticket number) 111, so I scratched it, and that was the one.”

Wild Bingo has 45 top prizes of $25,000 and Hage claimed the 22nd one.

“It was like, ‘No! No way!’ I looked again and again and again,” she says.