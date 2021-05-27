Mason City woman wins $100K in scratch-off lottery ticket

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman won $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

The Iowa Lottery said Elizabeth Paulsen, 43, bought her winning ticket at R-80, 2 Maple St. in Kensett.

“I started scratching it and I was like, ‘Well there’s a 29 here and that matches one of my numbers. And that says $100,000, so I should probably read the instructions again because I almost made myself think I won $100,000,’” Elizabeth Paulsen said as she claimed her prize Monday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Mason City. “And so, I read the instructions again.”