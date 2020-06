MASON CITY, Iowa – A $10,000 lottery prize is going to a Mason City woman.

Lori Nordman bought her winning “Aces High” ticket at the Hy-Vee Drug Store on 4th Street SW in Mason City and claimed her prize Monday. The Iowa Lottery says Nordman won the 38th of 53 $10,000 prizes in the game.

Aces High is a $20 scratch game with a card-game theme and 18 top prizes of $250,000.