Mason City woman wanted for felony theft taken into custody, facing additional charge

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman connected to a 2020 felony theft case was arrested and is now facing more charges.

Melissa Kiefer, 40, of Mason City, was wanted for felony second-degree theft in connection to being in possession of a stolen men’s ring that was appraised for $2,000 in 2015.

Kiefer took the ring into a pawn shop and was paid $265 for it, court documents state.

She was arrested on her warrant in Wright County and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

There she charged with possession of contraband inside a correctional facility when a small baggie containing meth was found in a coat pocket.